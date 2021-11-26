WATCH: India's Manisha Kalyan scores a historic goal against Brazil

The Indian women's football team lost to former World Cup runners-up Brazil in a four-nation tournament, but not before giving, football fans a moment to remember for their lifetime.

One of the most talented young girls in the team, 19-year-old Manisha Kalyan scored a stunner in Manaus, Brazil to equalize 1-1 for the visitors in the first half. The youngster has been a regular for India after scoring two goals to help Gokulam Kerala FC lift the Indian Women's League (IWL) two years back. Earlier this year, she went on to become the first Indian goal scorer after finding back of the net in 2021 AFC Women's Asian Championship against Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkar.

Watch the video here:

Twitter went crazy after the goal and could not stop talking about it. Here are a few reactions:

What a night to remember for each and every single footballer of the Indian WNT!



Also, I'm sill buzzing for Manisha!!!#IndianFootball — Philarima Hynniewta (@philarima) November 26, 2021





Too bored trivia: Manisha's goal against Brazil marks the first time @IndianFootball have scored against a top-10 ranked national team ever, in men's or women's football, in the entire history of the FIFA rankings. #BackTheBlue #BlueTigresses #BRAIND #WomensFootball — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) November 26, 2021



