WATCH: India's Manisha Kalyan scores a historic goal against Brazil

19-year-old Manisha gave Indian fans a moment to cherish after scoring against the mightly Brazilians early this morning.

Manisha Kalyan in action for the Indian National Team (Source: AIFF Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-26T08:34:35+05:30

The Indian women's football team lost to former World Cup runners-up Brazil in a four-nation tournament, but not before giving, football fans a moment to remember for their lifetime.

One of the most talented young girls in the team, 19-year-old Manisha Kalyan scored a stunner in Manaus, Brazil to equalize 1-1 for the visitors in the first half. The youngster has been a regular for India after scoring two goals to help Gokulam Kerala FC lift the Indian Women's League (IWL) two years back. Earlier this year, she went on to become the first Indian goal scorer after finding back of the net in 2021 AFC Women's Asian Championship against Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkar.

Watch the video here:

Twitter went crazy after the goal and could not stop talking about it. Here are a few reactions:



