EURO 2020: A look at the teams and the groups they are in

After a long wait, the UEFA Euro 2020 is finally here and it promises to be one of the most unique European Championships ever. While the COVID pandemic might have pushed the much-awaited football tournament by a full year, there are going to be a number of positive changes that fans will get to witness. The use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, 5-substitutions rule and 11 host cities for the first time in the history of the tournament are some of them, and as always, the presence of a galaxy of stars remains the biggest draw. Take a look at all the groups and their main stars, right here.

Group A Italy: Winners of the 1968 edition of the Euro, Italy are always heavyweights in any international competition, more so after a flawless qualifying campaign. Coached by former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, the Azzurri will be counting on Marco Verratti and Jorginho to lead the team's charge. Turkey: Led from the front by prolific striker Burak Yilmaz who only recently powered Lille to the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Turkey will be looking to better their previous best of a semi-final finish in 2008. Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka will be the linchpins for the Swiss attack as they try to break into the big league with some quality young talent. Wales: Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey's Wales will be looking to go further than the semi-final finish that they managed last time

Group B Belgium: Probably one amongst the top three teams who are favourites to lift the trophy, Belgium have a whole host of superstars including Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard. The question is, will they be able to? Denmark: Led by the technique and verve of Christian Eriksen, the 1992 winners will be looking to make amends after failing to qualify for the last edition in 2016. Russia: Their last victory in the tournament was way back in 2012, something captain and Zenit St Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba might have something to say about. Finland: Norwich's goal machine from the 2019-20 season, Teemo Pukki is the biggest draw for Finland as they go about in their debut Euro campaign.



Group C Netherlands: The winners of the 1988 edition also didn't qualify in 2016 and will be looking at its star players like Memphis Depay and Giorgino Wijnaldum to carry them forward. Ukraine: The legendary Andriy Shevchenko is their coach and with the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksander Zinchenko in the side, Ukraine will be a handful. North Macedonia: Goran Pandev may be 37 now, but he is still a very capable attacker, and so is his team who proved their worth in the Nations League last year. Austria: David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic are their biggest players, but Austria will probably be looking at Hoffenheim youngster Christoph Baumgartner to create and score goals.

Group D England: So many quality youngsters, so much hype and such a great opportunity, will this finally be England's year? Croatia: As always, when you think of Croatia, you think of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. There is also the young Josip Brekalo who is one of the exciting prospects in an aging side. Czech Republic: Winners of the 1976 edition, Czech Republic have names like West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Hertha Berlin's Vladimir Darida to count on in the tournament. Scotland: A clash against England at Wembley, the presence of Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson and John McGinn and an efficient, well-drilled team, will Scotland be the surprise package this year?



Group E Spain: Another of the favourites for the tournament, Spain will be without Sergio Ramos in an international event for the first time in 14 years. Can they repeat the magic of 2012? Sweden: A Zlatan-less Sweden will depend on Alexander Isak and Robin Olsen for inspiration as they try to better their 1992 semi-final run. Slovakia: Marek Hamsik's Slovakia are always a tricky side to face, and they will be looking to prove that again. Poland: Two words, Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker has been in regal form this season and will be looking to take that into the Euro.

Group F - The 'Group of Death' France: Arguably the favourites to lift the trophy, France have an unbelievable collection of players to take them all the way. But it's all about balance and what happens on the day, isn't it? Germany: Germany also has an exceptionally talented squad and this will be head coach Joachim Loew's final assignment before he passes on the baton to Hansi Flick. Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are probably one of the dark horses in this edition and boast of a very capable squad including Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and the likes. Hungary: Although they will miss Dominik Szoboszlai due to an injury, they have a very young and hungry side who will be determined to bring back the lost days of footballing glory for their countrymen.





