Super Cup 2023: Complete list of Full Squads

The Hero Super Cup 2023 is set to kick off from 8th April with Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC facing off with I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan in the Group A fixture at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

While Mumbai City FC have gone on and announced an all-Indian squad for the competition, some clubs like Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be without some of their key players during the length of this cup tournament.

Here are the full squads of all the 16 teams who will vie for the Hero Super Cup honours, and hope to get the opportunity to play Gokulam Kerala in a playoff match to determine the AFC Cup 2023-24 direct slot:

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke (captain), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Halen Nongtdu, Hardik Bhatt

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Bipin Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Gyamar Nikum

Roundglass Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Jaskarenvir Singh