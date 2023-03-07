Super Cup 2023: Complete list of fixtures

The Super Cup is set to return after a three-year sabbatical and this time, Kerala will play hosts for the exciting competition. Teams from both the Indian Super League and the I-league will participate, with the winner of the cup getting a chance to play for an AFC Cup slot.

The Cup tournament is solely organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), unlike the ISL which is jointly handled by AIFF and FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited).

Before the actual round of matches being, a brief qualifying round will be played amongst the I-League teams placed 2nd-10th in the 2022-23 table. Here are the fixtures for the qualifiers:

Qualifying Playoff (3rd April): I-league 9th v/s I-League 10th (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Qualifier 1 (5th April): I-League 2nd v/s Winner Qualifying Playoff (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Qualifier 2 (5th April): I-League 3rd v/s I-League 8th (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Qualifier 3 (6th April): I-League 4th v/s I-League 7th (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Qualifier 4 (6th April): I-League 5th v/s I-League 6th (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Group A Fixtures

Group A consists of Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Roundglass Punjab, and the winner of Qualifier 1.

8th April: Bengaluru FC v/s Winner Q1 (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

8th April: Kerala Blasters v/s Roundglass Punjab (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

12th April: Winner Q1 v/s Kerala Blasters (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

12th April: Roundglass Punjab v/s Bengaluru FC (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

16th April: Roundglass Punjab v/s Winner Q1 (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

16th April: Bengaluru FC v/s Kerala Blasters (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Group B Fixtures

Group B consists of Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and the winner of Qualifier 3.

9th April: Hyderabad FC v/s Winner Q3 (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

9th April: Odisha FC v/s East Bengal (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

13th April: Winner Q3 v/s Odisha FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

13th April: East Bengal v/s Hyderabad FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

17th April: East Bengal v/s Winner Q3 (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

17th April: Hyderabad FC v/s Odisha FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

Group C Fixtures

Group C consists of ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, and the winner of Qualifier 2.

10th April: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Winner Q2 (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

10th April: FC Goa v/s Jamshedpur FC (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

14th April: Winner Q2 v/s FC Goa (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

14th April: Jamshedpur FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

18th April: Jamshedpur FC v/s Winner Q2 (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

18th April: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s FC Goa (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Group D Fixtures

Group D consists of Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC, and the winner of Qualifier 4.

11th April: Mumbai City FC v/s Winner Q4 (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

11th April: Chennaiyin FC v/s NorthEast United FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

15th April: Winner Q4 v/s Chennaiyin FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

15th April: NorthEast United FC v/s Mumbai City FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

19th April: NorthEast United FC v/s Winner Q4 (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

19th April: Mumbai City FC v/s Chennaiyin FC (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

Semi-Finals Fixtures

Semi-Final 1 (21st April): Winner Group A v/s Winner Group C (EMS Stadium, Kozhikode)

Semi-Final 2 (22nd April): Winner Group B v/s Winner Group D (Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri)

Final Fixture