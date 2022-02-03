South Korea vs Philippines LIVE: AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Semi Finals Goals, Results, Update and Blog

Korea Republic head coach Colin Bell is expecting a tough challenge from a vibrant Philippines side when they face off in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 semi-finals on Thursday.

Korea Republic are no stranger to the AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-finals, having played at this stage on five previous occasions but the Philippines will be making their debut and Bell expects the Southeast Asian to play with no fear at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Korea Republic, however, will be equally driven as they seek a first-ever appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup final, with the pressure of qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia/New Zealand off their shoulders.

"The way I view football or coach is that I always want more and move forward," said Bell. "The first objective was to get to the World Cup and this was achieved, but it doesn't stop there. We want to overcome this hurdle against the Philippines, who will do everything they can to stop us from reaching that goal."



"The atmosphere is good. The girls have worked really hard. They've trained hard and played tough matches. We've had to push ourselves and the girls are now believing in themselves even more to make that final step.

"I've been in the game all my life and a coach for 32 years, and I've always wanted to win, that has not changed and it won't change. We can't settle down and be complacent."

Bell is also counting on his team's ability to bounce back against difficult opponents like Japan in the group stage and Australia in the quarter-finals to carry Korea Republic through.

"There will be things in the match against the Philippines tomorrow that we will need to address and that is a learning process for every game. Every game has its own character and you need to adapt to these situations. We don't know how the Philippines will approach, and they don't know how we will approach the game."

Thursday's tie will be a meeting of familiar foes, with Korea Republic having defeated Philippines 5-0 in the fifth-place playoff in Jordan 2018 to snatch the final ticket to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"I don't think stats or history make much of a difference, if that was the case then we wouldn't have beaten Australia. That is history and it's important, we can learn from that. Tomorrow is a different situation and it's more important that we focus on our task and the team ahead of us."

The Philippines, meanwhile, have only shown growth with every passing match, and while fatigue might be an issue after playing 120 minutes against Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, head coach Alen Stajcic's side will be primed for Korea Republic.

"Both teams have had their physical challenges," said Stajcic. "They are, without question, the favourites, but that doesn't mean they're going to win. They have got to win the game out on the field and all I can promise is that we're going to give them a fight."

Ji So-yun has been one of Korea Republic's top performers in this campaign but Stajcic believes the experience of playing against Australia in the group stage will help his players cope with the Chelsea star's brilliance.

"She (Ji) is one of the top players in the world, but we played against Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter the other day. It's a good experience for us to play against players of that calibre, and we're looking forward to the challenge. Like anything in this tournament, it's just another fact of what we can learn. It's a privilege for us to be on the pitch with her, to play and compete against her as an individual and as a group."

"We've shown against Australia that we can create two or three chances, and against Chinese Taipei, we were dominating the game despite being ranked 64. Attacking is a lot about mindset, and I know the mindset in this team is right and we can go forward and put pressure on Korea Republic as well."