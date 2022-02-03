China vs Japan LIVE: AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Goals, Results, Update and Blog

Head coaches Shui Qingxia and Futoshi Ikeda expect a tough encounter when China PR face Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 semi-finals on Thursday.

Both sides come into the tie having won 10 titles between them, with China PR chasing a record-extending ninth while Japan are two wins away from winning a hat-trick of AFC Women's Asian Cup crowns.

A win for the Steel Roses will bring Shui's charges closer to the title they last won in 2006, while Japan are aiming to become only the third team to win three consecutive titles.

From their previous five meetings against Japan, China PR's only victory dates back to 2008 when the Steel Roses defeated Japan 3-1 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh. However, Shui said there is no point in thinking about the past.

"I think the past should remain in the past," said Shui. "Our focus right now is the match against Japan. Anything is possible in football and we will do our best to beat our opponents tomorrow. We're very much focused on our football.



"I think Japan is a good team in terms of possession rate. Their players are mature and can play very well. We've been following their progress in the competition and the likes of Mana Iwabuchi and Mina Tanaka can be dangerous."



"We will play to our strengths, especially when switching between defence and attack. I have told the players to be confident. We also have players who can cause problems for the opponents.

"Of course my expectations are high and we want to win the AFC Women's Asian Cup. It has always been our goal. We've paid close attention to details, especially improving the players' speed and strength and they have shown plenty of improvement since last year.



"We strive for success but whatever the result, we will accept it."

Japan head coach Ikeda is confident of defeating China PR, saying they have a game plan to handle the eight-time winners.

"We're happy to be here. We know what we have to do to beat China PR. Our team has worked hard in this competition to be where we are," said Ikeda. "We have to pay attention to our performance.



"China PR have some very good players. They are very experienced and as a team have good understanding. However, our game plan is to strike first, it is important to do that against China PR."

Ikeda admitted beating China PR would not be easy but had full faith in his players to deliver.

"Our opponents can be very dangerous and we have identified their players who tend to find empty spaces. We must be aware of these situations and try to control the match.



"It will not be easy but we are confident of getting the result tomorrow."

