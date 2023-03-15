Sivasakthi Narayan earns his place in Indian national team

A few days after Bengaluru FC clinched their first Durand Cup title in the 2022 edition, youngster Sivasakthi Narayan of the Blues had announced to the universe his wish to one day play for the Indian national team.

However, it wasn't just manifestation doing its work, it wasn't just his words in an interview. Six goals and three assists in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season later, Indian men's national team head coach Igor Stimac has named the Karnataka-lad in his 23-man provisional squad ahead of the Tri-Nation tournament against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Through his hard work and brilliant scoring prowess on the pitch, the youngster, fondly known as just 'Siva', really went and earned the national team colours, as he'd wanted to.

"I want to play for the national team but right now it is not running on my mind. At the moment, I want to play and do well for BFC in ISL and earn my place in the national team," the 22-year-old forward had told The Bridge after he scored in the final of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mumbai City FC.

Interestingly, former footballer Raman Vijayan, who was responsible for having picked Siva out of the lot during the boy's time in the RVSS academy (Raman Vijaya Soccer School), had predicted his ward's quick rise through the ranks, and eventually his entrance into the national team camp.

"“One cannot hide talent for a long time. He is a unique goal scorer with extraordinary capacity. I will be happier if he receives a national team call-up," Vijayan had told DT Next after the Durand Cup 2022 final.

Siva's form was so good that Bengaluru FC head coach was compelled to play the young striker in place of their captain and talisman Sunil Chhetri. Mind you, Chhetri is perhaps the biggest Siva supporter in that dressing room. "Siva is a star and has a bad habit of scoring goals," the Indian team captain had said during their successful Durand Cup campaign.

"Sunil Chhetri is my favourite footballer and being around him motivates me to do well," Siva had added in his interview with The Bridge all those months back.

Now, Bengaluru FC and Sivasakthi will play ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 final, after which the Kandanur-local will join his compatriots for the Tri-Nation tournament set to be held in Imphal, Manipur.