India coach Igor Stimac announces provisional squad ahead of Tri-Nation tournament

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac announced a provisional 23-man squad for the Tri-Nation tournament with Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic set to take place between 22nd March and 28th March.

The squad will begin its camp in Kolkata from 15th March, Wednesday. It will be a 5-day camp before the side travels to Imphal, Manipur for the friendly tournament.

Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on Match 19, one day after the ISL 2022-23 final.

Apart from the provisional squad, 11 reserve players have been mentioned as well, in case necessity arises. The final squad for the tournament will be announced after the Indian Super League final which takes place on 18th March, Saturday.

Provisional squad:



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba LachenpaTempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Glan Martins.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Md, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

List of 11 Reserves:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.