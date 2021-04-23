Top
Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to be converted into Covid-19 facility

A portion of the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal is expected to be converted into Covid-19 safe house.

The Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata
The Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 23 April 2021 4:48 AM GMT

A portion of the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal is expected to be converted into Covid-19 safe house, according to a report in the Times of India.

This development comes after a sudden surge in the coronavirus cases at Bidhannagar. Though it has not yet been confirmed as to whether the stadium would be turned into a covid-19 facility, the authorities surely have taken it into consideration.



If it is indeed converted into a covid-19 facility, the Salt Lake Stadium would be the third stadium in West Bengal to double up as a health centre. The renowned Eden Gardens had served as a safe house for police personnel while the newly built Kishore Bharati Krirangan continues to be a covid-19 centre.

The 24 North Parganas underwent assembly polls yesterday amidst the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

India is one of the worst-hit nations by the coronavirus pandemic. The country registered cases in excess of 3 lakh yesterday and more than ten thousand people are losing the battle against the virus on a daily basis.


Also Read:Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi becomes COVID care facility


Football Indian Football Coronavirus 
