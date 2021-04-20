Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi becomes COVID care facility

The recent spate of Covid cases across the country has resulted in an overflow of patients in hospitals with minimal space and facilities being available.



Sportsperson across India have been training hard but have unfortunately also been affected by Covid. In in the interests of keeping them safe and secure, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi has now been converted to a full time Covid facility.

The decision to use the stadium was actually taken last year when the migrant crisis and rise in covid cases were taking place.

However the dip in cases and the nearing of the Olympics resulted in several sports stadiums being used for training athletes or being shut completely.

Events that have transpired thereafter have resulted in the stadium being reopened again.



The women's Olympic boxing camp suffered a spate of cases last week and all the boxers who tested negative were shifted to the JNU stadium to keep safe.

Earlier this year, the Sports Ministry stated that Sports Centres across India would be used as Covid facilities by the health ministry as per the provisions of the Disaster Management policy.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is equipped with a 200 bed hostel.

The Sonipat and Patiala SAI centres have already been handed over while the SAI centre in Bangalore is now a quarantine centre after various high profile athletes tested positive.