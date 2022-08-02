Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Maldives- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around India's final clash in the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022.
India will play their final group stage match in the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022 against Maldives, and they have a wonderful opportunity to get a third consecutive win in the competition.
After the 8-0 thumping India handed out to Nepal, a win today will cement their place in the finals. Will they be able to do it, or will they have to depend on their past performances?
Stay tuned for the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2022 1:32 PM GMT
2'- Early save by Kumar
Som Kumar called into action early on with a good save from a Maldives freekick.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Welcome to the Live Blog!!!
India plays Maldives shortly in their final match in the group stage of the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022. The boys in blue are in red hot form and will look to add three more points on the table.
Lineups will be in shortly!
Next Story