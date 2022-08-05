Football
SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Bangladesh- Final, Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Catch all your LIVE updates of India against Bangladesh in the final of SAFF U-20 Championship 2022.
Defending champions India take on high-flying Bangladesh in the summit clash of the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022. While India has immensely improved on their performances since their first match defeat, Bangladesh are yet to lose a match in this tournament.
Can India win their second consecutive SAFF U-20 title or will Bangladesh beat them for the second time this year and clinch the trophy?
Stay tuned for all LIVE updates around the final!
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2022 1:50 PM GMT
20'- Match has settled down after a chaotic start
Bangladesh are increasingly becoming restless and are in search for an equaliser, whereas India is happy to defend and go forward in phases.
- 5 Aug 2022 1:43 PM GMT
12'- India's defense called into action
After taking an early lead, Indian defenders are having to swat away crosses and long balls from an eager Bangladeshi side.
- 5 Aug 2022 1:33 PM GMT
2'- GURKIRAT SCORESSS
Gurkirat scores his fifth goal of the tournament with the penalty.
India 1-0 Bangladesh
- 5 Aug 2022 1:32 PM GMT
1'- PENALTY FOR INDIA
It's just been 30 seconds and India have a chance to take an early lead.