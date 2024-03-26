'It is my dream to push myself to higher level': Panthoi Chanu

Elangbam Panthoi Chanu is set to become the first Indian footballer to play in Australia as Metro United WFC, a side that plays in the South Australian Women’s National Premier League, signed her for this season.

The Indian international is one of the most promising goalkeepers in the country; she has been an integral part of the national women's team for the last six years. She is also set to train with A-League side Adelaide United before starting her season with Metro United.

"This has been my dream to push myself to higher levels and I hope I can do justice to this opportunity," Chanu said in the press conference before leaving for Adelaide.

Paul Morris, head coach of Metro United WFC said, "Adelaide United is a very strong club, who are playing in the top division. Chanu will get a lot of experience after training with their top coaches and the first-team goalkeeper. Then, she can use that experience as our first-choice goalkeeper this season."

This a big achievement for the talented player as she follows in the footsteps of Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda, and M. K. Kashmina, making her the fourth Indian player to secure a contract abroad out of the 27 participants in the 'Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition,' organised collaboratively by Women in Sports, the AMPL Foundation, and the Football Players’ Association of India.

Sanaya, the founder and director of Women in Sports said, “We are very happy as this is yet another feather in the cap of the goals we set out as WINS to uplift Women's Sports and push towards elite performances. We are sure Panthoi will be the first but not the last girl to go to Australia and this will be a groundbreaking move"

India goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu will train with A-League side Adelaide United and represent Metro United WFC in the South Australian Women's National Premier League.#IndianFootball #ManipurFootballPlayers #Manipur pic.twitter.com/kyPyYUhTZA — Manipur Football (@manipurfootball) March 26, 2024

Earlier, she also went for the trials in the Spanish top division, Liga F, along with India team star striker Bala Devi, who has always been a good supporting partner for her.



"It is not at all easy to grab a contract outside India and then play there in different circumstances, but this will surely help her in gaining experience in a good Australian league," Bala Devi conveyed to Chanu in a message.

Panthoi has been awarded the Indian Women's League's Best Goalkeeper in the 2017-18 season of IWL playing for Eastern Sporting Union. But, things were not so good for her afterwards as she fractured her shin bone in training camp in 2021 and had to go for surgery and spend a long time in rehab.

"It was a very tough time when I got injured and had just given up all hope. I was cursing the gods for having done this to me but with the help of my family and friends I returned to the sport," Chanu said of her injury as she missed the historic debut in Asian Cup 2022 at home in India.

She recovered to make a comeback to the national team and showcased her goalkeeping prowess in India's recent matches against Kosovo and Hong Kong in Turkey, before completing a deal with Metro United WFC. She will represent the team until the conclusion of the season in September 2024.

Coach Paul Morris is very delighted about her addition to the team.

“We are delighted to have signed Panthoi for the 2024 WNPL season here at Adelaide. She is a top-class goalkeeper with international experience, she possesses all the qualities you look for in a goalkeeper and will be a great addition to our squad, everyone associated with Metro United is looking forward to welcoming Panthoi," he said.

The Indian goalkeeper caught the eye of Adelaide United FC during a trial, attended by head coaches from prominent teams such as Western United FC Melbourne, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb, and Marbella FC. Following their recommendation, Panthoi Chanu found her way to Metro United WFC. This significant move not only has boosted her confidence but also provided a platform for her to excel and gain valuable experience in the global football arena.

Talking about the same Chanu said, "I am very happy to have signed for Metro United WFC and would like to thank the club management and head coach Paul Morris for putting their trust in me. I hope to do well and make my country proud."