Indian goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu joins Australian club Metro United WFC

Indian goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu has completed her move to the Australian side Metro United WFC, The Bridge can exclusively confirm. The talented player is set to train with A-League side Adelaide United and represent Metro United WFC in the South Australian Women’s National Premier League.

Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, born on February 1, 1996, is a notable figure in Indian women's football. She has been a key player for both her club, Eastern Sporting Union, and the India women's football team, showcasing her prowess as a goalkeeper.

Indian Women's footballers Bala devi and Panthoi Chanu are currently in Spain to train at International Training center, Malaga.



Chanu's journey to Australia follows a recent stint in Spain, where she, alongside fellow Indian footballer Bala Devi, underwent training and trials with Spanish Segunda Federación outfit Málaga. Her experience and skillset have garnered attention both domestically and internationally.



Throughout her career, Chanu has amassed an impressive list of achievements, including victories in prestigious tournaments such as the SAFF Women's Championship and the South Asian Games, where she clinched gold medals for India. In addition to her team successes, she has also been recognized individually, earning accolades such as the Indian Women's League Best Goalkeeper award.

Her move to the Australia marks a significant step forward in Chanu's career, providing her with new opportunities to further develop her talent and make an impact on the international stage.