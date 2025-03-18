Football: Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury to play against India in AFC qualifiers

Hamza Choudhury, the Premier League star from Leicester City, is all set to represent Bangladesh against India in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Group C match next week.

Choudhury, 27, is a defensive midfielder, currently plying his trade for Sheffield United. He joined the team on loan in January.

Choudhury has arrived in Bangladesh for the clash against neighbours India and he was given a rousing reception in the country, mobbed by media and fans. A video of the same quickly went viral on social media.

Choudhury was born in Loughborough, Leicestershire to a Grenadian father and a Bangladeshi mother.

He first joined the Leicester City Academy as a seven-year-old back in 2005. He has since grown through the ranks, representing the club and even winning the FA Cup in 2021.

Choudhury came in as a substitute in that FA Cup Final, which Leicester City won 1-0 beating Premier League giants Chelsea FC.

Choudhury long harboured hopes of representing England internationally but eventually switched allegiance to Bangladesh last year. He has represented England at age-group level.

India, ranked 126th in the world, will hope to get the better of Bangladesh, who are ranked 185th in the world, in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

But Choudhury's presence will surely bolster the Bangladesh midfield and provide India a tough challenge.

India has not won a single international match in 15 months and the drought stretches back to November 2023.

The Blue Tigers' talisman Sunil Chhetri has since retired and returned to the team at the behest of newly appointed coach Manolo Marquez during this period.