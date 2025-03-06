Sunil Chhetri set for comeback, to don national colours in March

Sunil Chhetri, the former captain of the national men's football team and the country leading goal scorer, will stage a comeback in March.

The 40-year-old will be back in the national fold during the March international window and could well feature in India's games against Bangladesh and the Maldives.

In what appears to the answering of a call for a saviour to the India's current footballing crisis, Chhetri's move is an unprecedented one.

It was in June last year, after a listless draw against Kuwait during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers that forward had decided to hang up his boots.

That said, he continued to ply his trace with the Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. And he has been in roaring form with 12 goals from 23 matches.

Incidentally, Chhetri has 94 international goals and is fourth on the list of highest international goal scorers, behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Iran's Ali Daei.

Squad for March 2025 FIFA International Window

Sunil Chhetri will spearhead India's 26-member squad during the March international window.

The Blue Tigers will play a friendly match against Maldives on March 19 in preparation for the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Bangladesh on March 25. Both matches will be played in Shillong.

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh.