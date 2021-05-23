Jharkhand government to help footballer Sangeeta Soren, who is working in a brick kiln

The Jharkhand state government has promised to help the Indian woman international footballer, Sangeeta Soren, who was forced to work at a brick kiln to feed her family.



This development comes after the National Commission of Women (NCW) wrote to the chief secretary of state and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to intervene and help out the 20-year-old Sangeeta.

An official from the Jharkhand government said, "The government will look into it and take action within the next couple of days. Sangeeta is young, it is not a job that she needs, but the wherewithal to pursue the sport," to the Hindustan Times.