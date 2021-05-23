Football
Jharkhand government to help footballer Sangeeta Soren, who is working in a brick kiln
The Jharkhand state government has promised to help the Indian woman international footballer, Sangeeta Soren, who was forced to work at a brick kiln to feed her family.
This development comes after the National Commission of Women (NCW) wrote to the chief secretary of state and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to intervene and help out the 20-year-old Sangeeta.
An official from the Jharkhand government said, "The government will look into it and take action within the next couple of days. Sangeeta is young, it is not a job that she needs, but the wherewithal to pursue the sport," to the Hindustan Times.
Sangeeta rose to fame when she represented the Indian women's U-18 and U-19 teams in Bhutan and Thailand respectively in the year 2018. Thanks to her performances in the football field, she was soon drafted into the senior team but the pandemic and subsequent lockdown meant that the youngster had to go back to working in a local brick kiln.
Hailing from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Sangeeta was in an even worse state last year when the country was under complete lockdown. She was then helped by the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad to provide her with necessary assistance following which the Dhanbad Football Association helped her family with essential items.