Once hailed as a potential star, footballer Sangeeta Soren now works at a brick kiln

The fact that female athletes in India, barring a few who are considered to be icons in their respective sport, still do not find a place in public discourse is common knowledge. However, where we truly lag behind as a nation is in our establishment's inability to preserve the rights and basic privileges that national and international level athletes have strived hard to achieve, and truly deserve. Take the case of Sangeeta Soren for instance.



The national women's football team player burst onto the scene after representing the Indian U18 side in Bhutan and the U19 team in Thailand, both in 2018. She went on to get a call up to the senior side last year, but the lockdown and subsequent halt in competitive tournaments has meant that the youngster has had to go back to running errands and working in a local brick kiln to support her family. Hailing from the small, nondescript Bansmuri village in the Baghmari block of Dhanbad, the forward's father Dube Soren is blind and also has hearing impairment because of which he is unable to contribute towards feeding his family of 9. Her elder brother works as a daily labourer with irregular income and as such, much of the family's responsibility has fallen on her young shoulders. Speaking to The Telegraph Online, Sangeeta said, "It is the responsibility of the state government to take care of the international players. I had even tried to draw the attention of the authorities by tweeting to the chief minister and had also applied for scholarships. However, since any response is yet to come in that regard, I have stopped trying now." Last year, she had featured in news articles across Jharkhand and elsewhere when it emerged that she had been collecting leaves from the adjoining forest in Dhanbad and weaving them into plates and bowls in order to sell them in the market and eke out a living. Following this, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad to provide necessary support to her family which led to the Dhanbad Football Association arranging food grains for her family during lockdown.