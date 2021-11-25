Jharkhand government's intervention helps the state's women football team to compete in national championships

With the help of Jharkhand's chief minister Hemant Soren and the intervention of the state sports department, the state's women's football team will be participating in the National Championships. This comes just days after The Bridge reported that the football teams from Jharkand will not be allowed to compete at the upcoming Santosh Trophy and Women's National Championships due to an internal conflict in the Jharkand Football Association (JFA).

A 20-member squad has been selected for the senior women's national championships to be held in Kerala, later this month. In a statement, CM Hemant Soren said, "Sending out our best wishes to the Jharkhand's senior women's football team, hope they come out with flying colours."

In a short letter the All India Football Federation (AIFF), had disallowed the JFA of participation in the upcoming Santosh Trophy and National senior women's championships. The AIFF took this step after learning about an internal conflict going at JFA.

The AIFF said it had received a total of four entries two of men's team and two of women's team from the JFA for the Santosh trophy and National women's senior championships, respectively. The Jharkhand Football Federation's Chairman and Honorary Secretary had sent one entry for each team, while the other two were sent by the President and Joint Secretary.

After the incident, the AIFF reached out to JFA to resolve the issue in order to ensure the smooth working of the state's football body and players' chances of fair selection in the national tournaments. However, there was no positive reply by JFA which left no option for the AIFF but to deny Jharkhand football teams from participating in the upcoming tournaments.

Soon after receiving this information, with CM Soren's directives, Jharkhand sports director Zeeshan Qamar got in touch with AIFF. He informed that players should not be denied the chance of participation under any circumstances and might also cause trouble in the ongoing work between the federation and state government.

Due to the state government's initiative, the AIFF allowed the Jharkhand women's football team to compete in the National women's senior championships. Jharkhand will also be organizing a camp of U-17 women's national team with the help of the state government.

Jharkhand is clubbed with Delhi, Goa and Karnataka in their group and will play their opening match on 29th November, against Karnataka