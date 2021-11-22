Indian Football: AIFF rejects Jharkhand from taking part in Santosh Trophy

The football teams from Jharkhand will not be allowed to compete in the upcoming edition of the Santosh Trophy and the National Women's Championships as The Bridge can exclusively confirm.



Sources close to the development confirmed that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has shot a letter to the Jharkhand Football (JFA) Federation regarding the same. It is understood that the country's apex governing body took this step due to an internal conflict ongoing in the Jharkhand association.





The AIFF is said to have received a total of 4 separate team entries of 2 men's and 2 women's, from Jharkhand for the Santosh Trophy and Women's National Championship respectively. While one men's and one women's team has been selected by the Jharkhand Football Federation's Chairman and Honorary Secretary, the other two have been selected by the duo of President and Joint Secretary.

AIFF reached out to Jharkhand's state football body to resolve the ongoing feud in order to ensure that the rights of the players and the chance to participate in national competitions are not affected. But sources confirmed that there was no positive response from the state body leaving no options to AIFF but to disallow JFA participation in the upcoming tournaments. The AIFF is also said to have come down heavily on the JFA in the letter, blaming the JFA for the opportunities missed by the state's footballers.