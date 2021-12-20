Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: 5 Things to expect and Dream 11 Prediction from the ISL match

Jamshedpur FC will face Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim in the 36th match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League. Jamshedpur are now third in the table with 11 points from 6 matches whereas Bengaluru FC are in the tenth position with 5 points from 7 matches.

Here are five things to expect from the match between these two sides.

Jamshedpur to continue their domination?



Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC have played a total of eight games against each other since 2017. Among the eight, Jamshedpur FC have won four and drew twice against Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC have only won twice against the Men of Steel. Goals are guaranteed when both teams face each other.

There was only one goalless draw between these two sides in 2019. The biggest win for Jamshedpur FC against the Blues was a 5-1 victory in 2019 and the biggest win for Bengaluru FC against Jamshedpur FC was the 2-0 victories in 2018 and 2020.

Greg Stewart to continue his purple patch

Greg Alexander James Stewart aka the 'Scottish Monster' has been one of the best signings in this season so far. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been racking up goals and assists this season. Unlike most of the Scottish veterans, he has got excellent dribbling skills at this age which makes him different from most of them.

Greg Stewart has already scored 4 goals including a hat-trick and has assisted 4 goals in 6 matches. The former Rangers FC player is expected to continue his form in the upcoming matches.

High hopes on Cleiton Silva

The 34-year-old Brazilian striker has been one of the few positives for Bengaluru FC this season. Cleiton Silva has scored 4 goals from 7 matches and has assisted twice. This season the Brazilian has performed arguably much better when compared to the previous season.

Cleiton has good chemistry with his teammates and has a higher work rate this season. The all-time top scorer of the Thai League 1 is not shy in front of goal and will be adding some more goals to his tally this season in the Indian Super League.

Cleiton, BFC's biggest hope; Via ISL Media

Sunil Chhetri to start again?



Sunil Chhetri had a poor start to the season so far. Even though he still has goal-scoring abilities, something has been missing for him this season. The Indian captain started in the first six matches for Bengaluru and was dropped down to the bench in the match against ATK Mohun Bagan. Sunil Chhetri has been playing as a Winger more than a striker.

In the last match, when Chhetri was excluded from the starting line-up, Ashique played at his position and showcased a much-improved performance. Sunil Chhetri is just one goal away to be level with former FC Goa striker Ferran Corominas' record of most goals in the Indian Super League. If Chhetri starts against Jamshedpur FC, he will be looking forward to opening his account this season and overtaking Coro's goal-scoring record gradually.

Ashique back as a Winger

Ashique Kuruniyan is finally playing as a left winger now. The 24-year-old was used as a left back since last season. As a left back, he was not able to perform up to the mark. Marco Pezzaiuoli started Ashique as a left winger in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. Ashique played better in his natural position against the Mariners. Eventually, he will be looking forward to getting back on his form as a Winger.

With the unavailability of Roshan Singh due to suspension, Marco might play Ashique as a left back again and start Sunil Chhetri upfront. Ashique is capable of giving some headaches for Owen Coyle and his men with his pace and his strong left foot in their upcoming fixture.

Possible line-ups

JFC (4-2-3-1): TP Rehnesh (GK), Ricky, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Seminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

BFC (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Alan Costa, Parag Srivas, Ajit Kumar, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Sunil Chhetri (C), Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara





















