ISL 2024-25: Which teams have the most home and away wins?

Home and away performances play a crucial role in determining a team’s success in the Indian Super League (ISL).

While some teams turn their home grounds into fortresses, others thrive under pressure in away fixtures.

A balanced approach in both scenarios is often the key to securing a top spot in the league standings.

In the ISL 2024-25 season, certain teams stood out by dominating both at home and on the road. Their consistency ensured they remained strong contenders for the playoffs and beyond.

With the ISL playoffs approaching, The Bridge looks at the top five teams with the most home and away wins this season.

Top home performers in ISL 2024-25

1) Mohun Bagan Super Giant (11 Wins, 34 Points)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant dominated at home, securing 11 wins and 34 points at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. With an attacking lineup featuring Jason Cummings and Greg Stewart, combined with a rock-solid defense, they remained nearly unbeatable on home turf.

2) FC Goa (8 Wins, 26 Points)

FC Goa made the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium a fortress, recording 8 home victories. Their tactical discipline and structured gameplay kept them among the top teams in the league stage.

3) Jamshedpur FC (8 Wins, 25 Points)

Jamshedpur FC impressed with 8 home wins, earning 25 points. Strikers Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray led the attack, ensuring consistent home success at The Furnace.

4) Bengaluru FC (7 Wins, 23 Points)

Bengaluru FC capitalised on their strong home support at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, registering 7 wins and 23 points. Their home form played a crucial role in their league standing.

5) Odisha FC (4 Wins, 18 Points)

Odisha FC remained competitive at home with 4 wins, collecting 18 points. Their attacking philosophy under Sergio Lobera kept them in the playoff race.

Top away performers in ISL 2024-25

1) NorthEast United FC (6 Wins, 22 Points)

NorthEast United FC emerged as one of the strongest away sides, winning 6 matches and earning 22 points. Their defensive solidity and counter-attacking efficiency under Juan Pedro Benali were key to their success on the road.

2) Mohun Bagan Super Giant (6 Wins, 22 Points)

Mohun Bagan matched NorthEast United FC with 6 away wins and 22 points, proving their ability to grind out results even in tough away conditions.

3) FC Goa (6 Wins, 22 Points)

FC Goa displayed impressive consistency, winning 6 matches on the road. Their high-pressing and possession-based gameplay made them a formidable away team.

4) Mumbai City FC (5 Wins, 20 Points)

Mumbai City FC thrived away from home, securing 5 wins and 20 points. Their attacking firepower helped them clinch key results in away fixtures.

5) Odisha FC (4 Wins, 15 Points)

Odisha FC showed resilience on the road, earning 4 wins and 15 points. Their ability to adapt and secure crucial points in away games kept them in contention for the playoffs.