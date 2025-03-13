ISL 2024-25 Playoffs schedule: Semi-final fixtures, qualified teams

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 regular season has concluded, setting the stage for an exciting playoff battle.

With Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa securing direct semi-final spots, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, and Mumbai City FC will fight it out in the knockout round for a place in the final four.

The knockouts will be played on March 29 and 30, 2025, followed by the semifinal first legs on April 2 and 3 and the second legs on April 6 and 7. The winners will advance to the grand finale, where the ISL 2024-25 champion will be crowned.

The league stage concluded on March 12, but there's a significant gap before the playoffs as the Indian men's national team is set to play international matches during this period.

ISL 2024-25 Playoff Format

The top six teams after the league stage qualify for the playoffs, with the top two teams—Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa—earning direct semi-final berths.

The teams finishing between third and sixth place enter the knockout round, where the third and fourth-placed teams enjoy home advantage.

Additionally, Mohun Bagan SG successfully defended their League Shield, becoming the first team in ISL history to do so. The Shield winners also secure a spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

Mohun Bagan SG confirmed their playoff spot early after a 1-0 win over Odisha FC, while FC Goa followed after a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC secured their place with a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC also clinched playoff berths.

The final spot was taken by Mumbai City FC after a crucial 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC

ISL 2024-25 Playoff fixtures & schedule

Teams finishing higher in the standings enjoy home advantage in the playoffs.

Knockout Round – March 29 & 30, 2025

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC – Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong (7:30 PM IST)

Semi-Finals

First Leg: April 2 & 3, 2025

TBD vs Mohun Bagan SG – TBD (7:30 PM IST)

TBD vs FC Goa – TBD (7:30 PM IST)

Second Leg: April 6 & 7, 2025

Mohun Bagan SG vs TBD – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

FC Goa vs TBD – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa (7:30 PM )

ISL 2024-25 Final –

Date TBD- Home stadium of the team that finished higher in the league table