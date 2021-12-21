Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC
In the 37th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, NorthEast United FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Live Updates
- 21 Dec 2021 2:12 PM GMT
10' ATKMB are now enjoying most of the ball possession.
NorthEast United 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 2:06 PM GMT
5' Hugo delivers a corner but is punched away for safety by Mirshad.
NorthEast United 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 2:04 PM GMT
GOALLLLLLL!!!!!
2' Suhair heads it home for NorthEast from a Mathias Coureur corner. The keeper dives to his left but couldn't reach it. Poor marking by ATKMB players.
NorthEast United 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 2:03 PM GMT
2' Early chance for Coureur but he couldn't meet the cross from the left flank. The ball gets a deflection and goes out for a corner.
NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 2:01 PM GMT
KICK-OFF!
1' ATKMB get the first touch on the ball and we're underway at the Fatorda Stadium. Harish Kundu is the referee on the night.
NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 1:57 PM GMT
Time for National Anthem
The players and match officials are walking out of the tunnel and will line up for the Indian National Anthem.
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 1:55 PM GMT
Head-to-Head Record
Matches Played: 4
NorthEast United Won: 1
ATK Mohun Bagan Won: 2
Draw: 1
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 1:44 PM GMT
NorthEast will eye for consecutive victories after a comprehensive win against East Bengal in their last game. While ATKMB will be aiming for a fresh start to their campaign under new manager Juan Ferrando.
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 1:37 PM GMT
Team News
Both teams have made one change in their starting line-up. For NEUFC, Hernan Santana comes on for Jestin George and for ATKMB, Carl McHugh comes on for Joni Kauko.
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Dec 2021 1:14 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitutes
Avilash Paul (GK), Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das; Joni Kauko, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Soosai Michealadimai, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, and Kiyan Giri.
#NEUATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball