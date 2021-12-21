Northeast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream 11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

Northeast United FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the 37th match of the eighth season of the Indian Super League. Northeast United FC are currently 9th in the table with 7 points from 7 games. Last season's runner-ups ATK Mohun Bagan have a total of 8 points from 6 games. Both clubs have won two games and will be looking forward to get their third in the upcoming fixture.

Head to Head

Northeast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan had 4 meetings so far in the Indian Super League. Northeast have won just a game against ATK Mohun Bagan whereas ATK Mohun Bagan have won twice against Northeast United FC and both the teams drew once against each other.

Form

Northeast United FC: W L L W L

ATK Mohun Bagan: D D L L W

Squad

Northeast United FC: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottman, Hernan Santana, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lalkhawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, VP Suhair, William Lalnunfela

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Ashutosh Mehta, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Sekh Sahil, Soosai Michealadimai, Hugo Boumous, David Williams, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Unavailability

Northeast United: Federico Gallego,

ATK Mohun Bagan: None

Expected XI

Northeast United: Mirshad Michu, Gurjinder Kumar, Patrick Flottman, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, VP Suhair, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Rochharzela, Mathias Coureur, Deshron Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh





The Bridge Dream XI Prediction

Amrinder Singh (8.5 Cr), Gurjinder Kumar (8.5 Cr), Patrick Flottman (8 Cr), Tiri (8.5 Cr), Pritam Kotal (8.5 Cr), VP Suhair (9 Cr), Joni Kauko (8.5 Cr), Khassa Camara (9 Cr), Hugo Boumous (9 Cr), Roy Krishna (10.5 Cr), Liston Colaco (9 Cr)