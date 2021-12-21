North East United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: 5 Things to Expect from the Match and Dream XI Prediction

North East United FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in one of the most anticipated clashes of the Indian Super League 2021-22 seasonn at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

It's the match between last year's runners up and semi-finalist but both are lagging behind this year. North East United are positioned 9th on the table with only seven points in seven games while Mohun Bagan are 7th with eight points in six games. Hence, both teams will look to grab an all-important three points from this game. Here's what we can expect from this match.

Juan Ferrando's Arrival

The biggest news of this week has been that Antonio Lopez Habas has left ATK Mohun Bagan and the Mariners have replaced him with FC Goa's outgoing head coach Juan Ferrando. This came as shocking news for everyone as nobody expected Ferrando to leave Goa in the midseason like this but this has been confirmed by FC Goa's President Akshay Tandon now and Juan along with strength and conditioning coach Javi Gonzalez is set to move to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Khassa Camara's Impact on the Game

North East United's Midfielder Khassa Camara has been the Midfield engine of the team for two years now. The Mauritanian International has played twenty-five games for The Highlanders in Indian Super League and his performances have been superb in almost all of them. Camara was also rewarded with the Hero of the Match award in the last game against East Bengal on Friday and he would be expected to put up another match-winning performance in this game too.

Khalid Jamil vs Juan Ferrando Once Again

Khalid Jamil and Juan Ferrando have already met this season at the start of the month when North East United FC defeated FC Goa by 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In that match, FC Goa led North East United in all the stats except for the goal count. After the match, Ferrando had said that his side were better and deserved to win but that couldn't happen as FC Goa's forward missed quite a lot of chances. Now, with ATKMB, Ferrando will surely look to take revenge on Jamil and settle the score. Jamil has an advantage too as he knows Ferrando's tactics and he will look to once again register a win over him.

Roy Krishna on the Scoresheet

One of the biggest stars of the Indian Super League, Roy Krishna has been in great form this season. With three goals and three assists in six games this season, he is averaging one goal contribution in every game and hence we can expect him to score or at least assist one more against North East United. It was Roy Krishna's goal and man of the match performance in the ISL semi-final last season that knocked out North East United FC and Highlanders will have a fresh memory of that in their minds. Can they stop the Fijian Striker this time? We will have to wait and watch.

Defensive Issues and a Lot of Goals

Both teams have conceded thirteen goals this season which is joint third-highest till now this season and defence has been a matter of concern for both teams. Both North East United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC will try to safeguard their goals in this match but with the kind of attack they possess, it looks very difficult that they won't concede a fair amount of goals in this match as well. The question is who will concede less?

Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other 4 times, 2 times in ISL and 2 times in ISL Play-offs. In the league stage, both have won one match each while in the play-offs, the first match ended in a draw and ATKMB won the second one comprehensively which was also the last time the two teams faced.

Possible Line-ups

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur and Suhair Vadakkepeedika

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.

Broadcast

North East United FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa at 7:30pm. Star Sports Network will live telecast the match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD. You can live stream the match on Jio TV and Disney+Hotstar. Viewers outside Indian Subcontinent can also log into One Football app to watch the game live.