Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Goals, Updates, Results, and Live blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.
Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in the latest Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.
Live Updates
- 20 Dec 2021 3:53 PM GMT
FULL-TIME
90+4' The referee blows his whistle to signal the end of a well-contested game. Points are shared between JFC and BFC as no side is able to break the deadlock. The contest ends goalless, stretching BFC's winless run to seven games.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:50 PM GMT
90+2' Rehenesh makes a meal of an easy clearance and the ball lands at Ibara's feet, but the forward's tired legs do not have enough energy to hit the target.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:48 PM GMT
90' Boris Singh finds room inside the box but he is adjudged to be offside. Meanwhile, the fourth official indicates four minutes of added time.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:46 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
88' Ritwik Das' cross from the left flank is cleared by Parag. Meanwhile, Pezzaiuoli makes a change, sending Rohit Kumar in place of Suresh Wangjam.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:43 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
85' Eli Sabia and Ishan Pandita make their way from the bench, replacing Gahlot and Murray respectively.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:42 PM GMT
CHHETRI HITS THE CROSS BAR
84' Sunil Chhetri hits the bar! A cross from Kuruniyan finds the striker inside the box but the header hits the bar and the scoreboard remains unchanged.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:40 PM GMT
83' Danish Farooq had plenty of options there but his aerial through ball goes straight into the hands of the goalkeeper. Poor from the midfielder.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:38 PM GMT
80' Only 10 minutes of regulation time left in the match and there is still no goal to report. This match is going to be decided by very fine margins.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
- 20 Dec 2021 3:34 PM GMT
77' The referee calls for a drinks break.
JFC 0 - 0 BFC
