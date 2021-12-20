Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream 11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 36th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel are currently sitting comfortably at the third position in the points table whereas The Blues sits at the tenth position with only one win in seven games.

Preview

Read the preview of the Indian Super League game between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC here

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 8

Jamshedpur FC Won: 4

Bengaluru FC Won: 2

Draw: 2

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC - W L W D W

Bengaluru FC - D L L L D

Squad

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP; Narender Gahlot, Boris Singh Thangjam, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, PC Laldinpuia, Karan Amin, Eli Sabia; Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Greg Stewart, Ritwik Das; Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary, Komal Thatal, Ishan Pandita, Jordan Murray.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil; Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Singh, Yrondu Musavu-King, Muhammed Inayath; Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Danish Farooq Bhat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Biswa Darjee; Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Leon Augustine, Cleiton Silva, Bidyashagar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - Farukh Choudhary.

Bengaluru FC - Leon Augustine, Harmanpreet Singh, and Yrondu Musavu-King.

Expected XI

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan; Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Prine Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C).

The Bridge Dream 11 Prediction

Rehenesh TP; Roshan Singh, Peter Hartley, Ashique Kuruniyan; Alex Lima, Jayesh Rane, Nerijus Valskis (VC), Cleiton Silva, and Greg Stewart (C).



















