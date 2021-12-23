Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal.
In the 39th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will take on SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Read the PREVIEW of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal.
DREAM11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 23 Dec 2021 2:03 PM GMT
1' HFC showing attacking intent from the first minute.
HFC 0-0 SCEB
- 23 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT
KICK OFF
1' Game begins.
HFC 0-0 SCEB
- 23 Dec 2021 1:56 PM GMT
National Anthem time
Players, referees lining up for the National Anthem.
- 23 Dec 2021 1:54 PM GMT
Players stepping on the field. A thrilling encounter awaits.
- 23 Dec 2021 1:22 PM GMT
SCEB Bench
Suvam, Mahesh, Angou, Balwant, Jairu, Semboi, Siddhant, Goutam.
- 23 Dec 2021 1:20 PM GMT
HFC Bench
Gurmeet, Juanan, Aaren, Tavora, Nim Dorjee, Pritam, Rabeeh, Mark, Siverio.
- 23 Dec 2021 1:17 PM GMT
SC East Bengal Starting 11
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Daniel Chukwu.
