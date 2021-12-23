Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: 5 Things to expect and Dream 11 Prediction from the ISL match

Hyderabad FC will take on SC East Bengal in the thirty-ninth match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC has got a bright start to their ISL 2021-22 campaign. They are currently standing at the fourth position with eleven points from the six matches. On the other hand, SC East Bengal is having one of the worst seasons of their entire history. The Red and Gold Brigade is languishing at the bottom of the table with zero wins from 7 matches. Here are the five things to expect from the match.

Ogbeche to continue his good form

Bartholomew Ogbeche is in terrific form recently. The Nigerian forward has already scored 5 goals in 6 matches and leading the golden boot race. Manolo Marquez will once again put his faith in the former PSG forward to get him over the line.

With the East Bengal defence being very fragile, it is expected that the Nigerian forward will get decent opportunities. And with his lethal form, he can single-handedly make it worse for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Amir Dervisevic will have a crucial role

SC East Bengal's biggest creative outlet Antonio Perosevic will not be available for Manolo Diaz. In the absence of Perosovic, Amir Dervisevic is expected to get the attacking midfielder role. The Slovenian, who is yet to make his mark in this season's ISL, will have a very crucial role. The East Bengal midfield, which already lacks creativity will be dependent on him. This match will also serve as a very big opportunity for Amir to show his actual calibre and make his place cemented in the starting lineup.

Will the East Bengal defence improve?

SC East Bengal is has conceded the most number of goals in this seasons Indian Super League. Manolo tried many combinations in the defence but none was effective. Added to that, the Red and Gold Brigade will be missing their Croatian centre back Franjo Prce. It will be interesting to see how East Bengal sets up their defence against a very strong Hyderabad side that has punished their opponents whenever they are given a chance.

Can Hyderabad go up to the second position?

Hyderabad FC had a great start to the season. The Nizams are right now at the fourth position and has a great chance to cut the deficit with the league leaders Mumbai City FC. Hyderabad is facing an off form East Bengal side that doesn't have three of their foreigners available. Hyderabad, who is in the great form will see this as a great chance to get nearer Mumbai and build pressure on them. But as in this ISL, we have seen every match is unpredictable, Hyderbad won't have a stroll in the park.

East Bengal to miss Perosevic; Via ISL Media

East Bengal to miss key players



The Torch Bearers are facing a very good Hyderabad side who is coming from a big win against Odisha. And they are going to miss three of their foreigners. Antonio Perosevic's red in the last match will keep him out of this tie. Perosevic who has been East Bengal's biggest hope in the upfront will be a huge miss for them. Croatian defender Prce and Dutch midfielder SIdoel has suffered injuries and will also be unavailable for the Red and Gold Brigade.





Expected Line up

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C); Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Md Rafique, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal; Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Mahesh; Daniel Chima Chukwu, Balwant Singh.

Telecast

The Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal will be live from 7:30 PM IST on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.



