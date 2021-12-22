Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 39th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The Nizams are currently sitting comfortably at the fourth position in the points table whereas the Red and Gold are struggling at the bottom place with only three points in seven games.





D W W D WL D L D L

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee, Pritam Singh; Abdul Rabeeh A K, Sahil Tavora, Edu Garcia, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti; Aaren D'Silva, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ishan Dey, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen; Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh; Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei; Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.





Expected 11:
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C); Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu; Bartholomew Ogbeche.
SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Md Rafique, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal; Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Mahesh; Daniel Chima Chukwu, Balwant Singh.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction:
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) (8.5); Ashish Rai (9.0), Tomislav Mrcela (8.5), Akash Mishra (8.5), Amir Dervisevic (9.0), Md Rafique (9.0), Nikhil Poojary (8.5), Joao Victor (9.0), Daniel Chima Chukwu (9.0), Bartholomew Ogbeche (C) (9.5), Joel Chianese (VC) (9.0).
















