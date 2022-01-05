ISL 2021-22: Liston Colaco wins Emerging Player of the Month award for December

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Liston Colaco has been adjudged the Emerging Player of the Month for December after a string of impressive displays that helped Mariners get their Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign back on track.

A total of 11 players were shortlisted for the prize, but the forward beat tough competition from Kerala Blasters FC duo Prabhsukhan Gill and Jeakson Singh to claim the award for December.





Colaco was the first pick of 7 out of the 17 experts that cast their vote, just beating Gill who got the nod from six experts. Jeakson was third in the list with two experts voting for him.



Colaco was excellent in December and scored three times in six matches for the Mariners who were unbeaten in all the games that the forward had found the net in.



After a few hiccups in early December, ATK Mohun Bagan are back in the groove and are unbeaten in their last four matches. Colaco has been an integral part of the Mariners set-up often causing opponents loads of problems down the left-hand-side, a position that he has made his own.

"He has taken the confidence of a few goals from last season and has gone into a better side. They are encouraging him all the time and it was Habas who decided to move him onto the left side. He has been given a good run of games to show his ability and that is how he has reached his levels. He is now starting to reach his full potential and that's the most important thing for someone like Liston," ISL expert Paul Masefield said about Colaco.



The Goan striker follows Mumbai City FC's Lalengmawia Ralte in becoming the second recipient of this award this season. Lalenmgmawia had won the award for November.

