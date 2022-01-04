When ATK Mohun Bagan welcomes Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda on Wednesday evening, all eyes will be on Liston Colaco as he faces his former club in a battle for pole position in the Indian Super League. It took a record-breaking transfer fee of more than INR 1 Cr for the young Indian winger. So far, the Mariners have got more than what they expected from the tricky wideman.4

Liston Colaco has established himself as a regular starter in a star-studded ATK Mohun Bagan FC team, appearing in all 8 matches, with 7 starts and playing for a total of 542 minutes.

While at Hyderabad FC, Liston made 19 appearances out of which he started 9 games and played 955 minutes in total. The visualization below shows how his game time increased over the years in terms of Percentage of minutes played (% of total minutes he was on the pitch).







With more time on the pitch in the past two seasons, the Goan youngster has proved his mettle with his silky dribbles down the left channel. This season he has added goals to his game and to go with it, a lot of maturities.

Top coaches Antonio Lopez Habas and Juan Ferrando have put their trust on his shoulders and he has returned the favor by being the top Indian goalscorer so far with 5 goals.

This season, of the 22 shots he attempted, 9 were on target, which was the same amount he managed in 34 attempts last season. With this improved accuracy, Colaco has managed to score 5 goals, including some "golazos"





Liston Colaco's improvement can easily be gauged by the above visualization. 40.9% of his shots have hit the target this season and his goal conversion has increased to 23%. He has also improved his defensive game, winning 36% of his total duels.

His ability to take on players and beat them is clearly reflected in his Successful Dribbles %, which has also led to opposition players fouling him 17 times so far this season.



Liston has truly been a player reborn this season. He will be looking to add to his goal contributions as ATK Mohun Bagan FC aim to reach the top of the table against a resilient Hyderabad side.

