Indian Super League Season 10: Preview, Where to watch, Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) is back and poised to captivate football fans across the nation with a multitude of exciting changes for the upcoming season. Among the highlights are the transformative alterations in broadcast partnerships and a star-studded lineup of coaches, promising an enthralling season of football.

Star-Studded Coaching Lineup

The 2023-24 ISL season promises to be a pinnacle of excitement and competition with seven coaches who have already claimed the coveted title at the helm. Sergio Lobera's return is a particularly exhilarating prospect, and Carles Cuadrat has made a comeback with East Bengal.

The league also boasts the formidable presence of Manolo Marquez, Des Buckingham, Owen Coyle, and Juan Ferrando, adding to the fierce competition. Runners-up from previous seasons like Ivan Vukomanovic and Simon Grayson are determined to seek redemption. Additionally, a fresh array of talent includes Juan Pedro Benali, who has taken charge of NorthEast United FC.

A Landmark Addition - Punjab FC

The 2023-24 season is marked by a historic moment in Indian football as the first promotion based on merit occurred in the ISL. Punjab FC, winners of the Hero I-League in the previous season, has earned promotion to the pinnacle of Indian football, the Indian Super League.

While they did pay a franchise fee to secure their place and a share of the revenue, this promotion is a heartening move that heralds a new era of inclusivity and competition in the league.

Exciting ISL Fixtures

The season is set to kick off with a highly anticipated South Indian rivalry clash between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. This fixture promises to set the tone for an action-packed season.

Get all the fixtures here



ISL: Where to Watch, Broadcast, Live Stream

FSDL has recently announced Viacom as its exclusive broadcast partner for the upcoming season. Under this monumental partnership, Viacom18 will hold the exclusive media rights for the ISL, India's premier football league, covering both Digital and Linear TV platforms. This extensive coverage will be accessible in multiple languages, catering to the diverse audience of the league.

Moreover, fans can enjoy free streaming of ISL matches on JioCinema, marking a significant milestone in Indian football. Notably, JioCinema even offers viewers the unique opportunity to select their preferred camera angle for a truly immersive experience.



Football enthusiasts can catch all the thrilling action live on JioCinema for free. Additionally, ISL matches will be televised on various channels:

- Sports18 Khel: Hindi

- Sports18 1 SD & HD: English

- VH1 SD & HD: English

- Surya Movies: Malayalam

- DD Bangla & Colors Bangla Cinema: Bengali

For fans residing outside India, One Football will be streaming Indian football games, ensuring that fans across the globe can be part of the ISL excitement.

ISL Kick-off Timings

In Indian Super Season 10, matches are scheduled to kick off at two prime time slots - 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM.