Indian Super League 2023-24: Full schedule, fixtures and timings

The anticipation for the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is reaching fever pitch as Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has officially released the fixtures for the first half of the season.

Set to kick off on September 21 with a fierce battle between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, this season promises to be a spectacular showcase of top-tier Indian football talent.

Here's a glimpse of the thrilling matchups:

Match Week 1:

September 21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC- 8:00 PM

September 22: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa- 8:00 PM

September 23: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 5:30 PM

September 23: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

September 24: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC- 8:00 PM

September 25: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC- 8:00 PM

September 27: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC- 8:00 PM

September 28: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC- 8:00 PM

September 29: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 8:00 PM

September 30: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC- 8:00 PM

October 1: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC- 8:00 PM

October 2: FC Goa vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

October 4: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC - 8:00 PM

October 5: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC- 8:00 PM

October 6: Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC- 8:00 PM

October 7: FC Goa vs Odisha FC- 5:30 PM

October 7: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG- 8:00 PM

October 8: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters- 8:00 PM

October 21: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa- 5:30 PM

October 21: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC- 8:00 PM

October 22: Jamshedour FC vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

October 23: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 8:00 PM

October 25: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa- 8:00 PM

October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC- 8:00 PM

October 27: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC- 8:00 PM

October 28: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC- 5:30 PM

October 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC- 8:00 PM

October 29: Chennaiyin FC vs Punjav FC- 8:00 PM

October 31: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC- 8:00 PM

November 1: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG- 8:00 PM

November 2: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

November 3: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC- 8:00 PM

November 4: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- 5:30 PM

November 4: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC- 8:00 PM

November 5: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa- 8:00 PM

November 7: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC- 8:00 PM

November 25: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC- 5:30 PM

November 25: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC- 8:00 PM

November 26: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- 8:00 PM

November 27: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC- 8:00 PM

November 29: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC- 8:00 PM

November 30: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

December 1: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC- 8:00 PM

December 2: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG- 8:00 PM

December 3: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters- 8:00 PM

December 4: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC- 8:00 PM

December 6: Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC- 8:00 PM

December 7: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 8:00 PM

December 8: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC- 8:00 PM

December 9: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC- 8:00 PM

December 10: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC- 8:00 PM

December 12: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC- 8:00 PM

December 13: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC- 8:00 PM

December 14: Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters- 8:00 PM

December 15: NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG- 8:00 PM

December 16: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC- 5:30 PM

December 16: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC- 8:00 PM

December 17: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC- 8:00 PM

December 18: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 8:00 PM

December 20: Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan- 8:00 PM

December 21: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC- 8:00 PM

December 22: East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC- 8:00 PM

December 23: Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa- 8:00 PM

December 24: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC- 5:30 PM

December 24: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC- 8:00 PM

December 26: Punjab FC vs Odisha FC- 8:00 PM

December 27: Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC- 8:00 PM

December 28: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC- 8:00 PM

December 29: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- 5:30 PM

December 29: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa- 8:00 PM

Full fixtures here