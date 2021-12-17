Indian Football: Bangladesh stun India by a solitary goal in SAFF U-19 Women's Championship

The Indian U-19 Women's team succumbed to a 0-1 loss at the hands of cross-border rivals Bangladesh in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship in Dhaka. A goal from Shamsunnahar was the only separation between the two sides.

With two comfortable wins against Sri Lanka and Bhutan, India went into the game on high. However, the physical prowess of Bangladesh came out to be heavy on India. The Blue Tigresses finally found themselves succumbing to the pressure of the opponents.





Bangladesh took the lead in as early as the seventh minute when Shamsunnahar sublimely converted an awarded penalty. Despite a brilliant chance for India to equalize in the 40th minute, there was no change as the half score read 1-0 for the opponents.

Although India started the second half with more poise and dominance they could not register any goals. Close chances Shilky Devi and Amisha Baxal were denied by Bangladesh custodian Rupna to keep the scoreline in favor of Bangladesh.

India will play Nepal in their ultimate group stage match on Sunday, December 19, winning which will assure their spot in the finals.

