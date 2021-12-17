Football
ISL2021-22 LIVE: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Live Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal
Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC will host Kolkata giants SC East Bengal tonight in the Indian Super League 2021-22. Follow all live updates from Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2021 3:49 PM GMT
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:48 PM GMT
90' Last few seconds of the regulation time as East Bengal win a free kick. Dervisevic takes it nicely but Michu collects the ball quite easily.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:47 PM GMT
89' Excellent play from Chukwu, he finds Perosevic who manages to take a shot but he wasn't in full control of it and it's just wide.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:45 PM GMT
87' East Bengal try to build up an attack but again the final ball is just too long.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:45 PM GMT
85' Good corner from Coureur, Flottmann leaps and makes a good connection with the ball but he heads it just wide and foul is given against him in the box.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:43 PM GMT
84' North East make another great move as Arindam had to make a brilliant save himself.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT
Missed
82' Coureur finds himself in front of the goal once again but his shot is just wide.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT
81' Coureur makes a good link up play with Camara and is almost through on goal but it's a good clearance from East Bengal.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
- 17 Dec 2021 3:36 PM GMT
79' Nothing is really working for SC East Bengal here as North East United are making attacks after attacks.
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB
NEUFC 0-2 SCEB