Football

ISL2021-22 LIVE: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Live Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-17T21:19:20+05:30

Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC will host Kolkata giants SC East Bengal tonight in the Indian Super League 2021-22. Follow all live updates from Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Check out the preview and Dream 11 predictions from this match

Live Updates

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:48 PM GMT

    90' Last few seconds of the regulation time as East Bengal win a free kick. Dervisevic takes it nicely but Michu collects the ball quite easily.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:47 PM GMT

    89' Excellent play from Chukwu, he finds Perosevic who manages to take a shot but he wasn't in full control of it and it's just wide.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:45 PM GMT

    87' East Bengal try to build up an attack but again the final ball is just too long.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:45 PM GMT

    85' Good corner from Coureur, Flottmann leaps and makes a good connection with the ball but he heads it just wide and foul is given against him in the box.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:43 PM GMT

    84' North East make another great move as Arindam had to make a brilliant save himself.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT

    Missed

    82' Coureur finds himself in front of the goal once again but his shot is just wide.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT

    81' Coureur makes a good link up play with Camara and is almost through on goal but it's a good clearance from East Bengal.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

  • 17 Dec 2021 3:36 PM GMT

    79' Nothing is really working for SC East Bengal here as North East United are making attacks after attacks.

    NEUFC 0-2 SCEB

    #ISL #LetsFootball #NEUFCSCEB

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Northeast United FC SC East Bengal 
