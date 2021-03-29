Top
India vs UAE Football LIVE - Live Blog, Commentary, Score, Result, Updates and Reactions

India take on UAE (international football friendly) at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai tonight.

India vs UAE Football Friendly Live Blog
X

Team India will take on UAE in a football friendly match tonight (Source: AIFF Media)

By

Sagnik

Updated: 2021-03-29T16:16:10+05:30

This is it.

India take on UAE (international football friendly) at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai tonight for what is, for now, their final preparatory match before the World Cup qualifiers against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. While Igor Stimac will invariably make a few changes to the side that started against Oman, it will be a good test of India's bench strength, especially the young lads who have all done well in this season's Indian Super League (ISL).

Join us on our India vs UAE Football LIVE Blog for tonight's game and stay updated on all the action.

Kick-off is at 8.30.

Stay tuned….

