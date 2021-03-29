India vs UAE Football — Did you know UAE's head coach Bert Van Marwijk reached the 2010 World Cup final?

India are, at this point, trailing 2-0 against UAE in the international football friendly. Both goals have been scored by forward Ali Mabkhout which means the Blue Tigers face an uphill battle to get something out of this match in the second half.

However, do you know who UAE's head coach is?

It is none other than former Netherlands head coach Bert Van Marwijk, who took the Dutch to the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The side, led by Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, eventually had to succumb to a superior Spain side in the final. That final appearance was the European giant's first in 32 years and their third overall. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss like the previous two.

But for Van Marwijk, it was an incredible achievement considering the fact that nobody had really expected an aging Dutch side to make it that far. He has since worked with the German club Hamburg FC as well as the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Australia and the UAE. He is also a former Dortmund manager for those who follow the Bundesliga giants.

