Football
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final LIVE: Can India take revenge for dramatic draw? — Live Score, Updates, Blog
SAFF Championships 2023 Final, India vs Kuwait Live: India are looking to clinch their ninth title.
SAFF Championship Final, India vs Kuwait Live: India are looking to clinch their ninth title as they take on Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championship final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.
There is a lot at stake in this match. India's place in Pot 2 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers is on the line. As is revenge; the 1-1 draw between the two sides last week is remembered for the ugly scenes between the players, including when the Kuwait benched stormed the Indian bench after Anwar Ali's own goal. Today's match begins at 7:30 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 4 July 2023 1:31 PM GMT
Heated affair
The kerfuffle which led to 3 red cards in the last match:
- 4 July 2023 1:30 PM GMT
India rallies behind the Men in Blue
Best wishes pour in for the special occasion:
- 4 July 2023 1:07 PM GMT
India vs Kuwait: Past matches
India’s only win against Kuwait came in 2004 when they won 3-2 in a friendly. They came close to a second win last week, but a lot of work was undone by an unfortunate own goal in the dying stages of the 1-1 draw.
- 4 July 2023 1:05 PM GMT
India starting XI
Back to full strength for this crucial match. The full backs and Jhingan return to the side.
- 4 July 2023 1:02 PM GMT
India vs Kuwait: What is at stake
It could be a historic night for Indian football today.
- 4 July 2023 1:01 PM GMT
9th SAFF title calling
Can Chhetri and his boys do it tonight? Starting lineups to be in soon.
- 4 July 2023 1:00 PM GMT
India vs Kuwait Highlights from last week
Highlights of the toughly contested match, which saw 3 red cards:
- 4 July 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Pre-match buzz
One hour till kick-off