Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final LIVE: Can India take revenge for dramatic draw? — Live Score, Updates, Blog

SAFF Championships 2023 Final, India vs Kuwait Live: India are looking to clinch their ninth title.

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final LIVE: Can India take revenge for dramatic draw? — Live Score, Updates, Blog
X

Kuwait and India pose with the trophy(Image via AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 July 2023 1:32 PM GMT

SAFF Championship Final, India vs Kuwait Live: India are looking to clinch their ninth title as they take on Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championship final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

There is a lot at stake in this match. India's place in Pot 2 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers is on the line. As is revenge; the 1-1 draw between the two sides last week is remembered for the ugly scenes between the players, including when the Kuwait benched stormed the Indian bench after Anwar Ali's own goal. Today's match begins at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-07-04 12:56:24
FootballIndian FootballIndian Football Team
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X