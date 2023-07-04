WATCH: Chhetri, Sahal, Chhangte combine to score superb team goal

The Indian men's football team made a superb comeback against Kuwait after going 0-1 down in the SAFF Championships final in Bengaluru on Tuesday, courtesy a superb team goal which involved three first touches from Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

In a game that started with tackles flying and tempers flaring, Kuwait took an early lead courtesy of a goal from Shabaib Alkhaldi, who scored from a point-blank range as Anwar Ali mistimed a tackle in the Indian box.



The Indian team failed to find any opening until the 39th minute when the magical goal happened. A beautifully worked-out team move that started when Chhetri received a pass outside the box and opened the Kuwait defense with a slick pass to Sahal, who unselfishly squared the ball to Chhangte.

It was on the plate for Chhangte, who slotted the ball home and sent the stadium into a frenzy to make it 1-1.

WATCH the one-touch goal here

The goal was a testament to the perfect teamwork done by the Indian team, where three combined with three one-touch passes to get India the equalizing goal.

India is playing against Kuwait second time in the tournament after drawing 1-1 against them in the group stage.

More to follow...