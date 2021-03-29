Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

India vs UAE: 10 things to know about Lallianzuala Chhangte

As Indian football team takes on UAE , one of the key players to watch remain Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Source: ISL)
X

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Source: ISL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 March 2021 3:50 PM GMT

As Indian football team takes on UAE in their second friendly match, following a draw against Oman, one of the key players to watch remain Lallianzuala Chhangte. Let's take a look at 10 things you need to know about the winger from Mizoram.


https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Flzchhangte7%2Fstatus%2F1293870330860244993&widget=Tweet


  • 1

  • Chhangte who is making his 13th appearance for the national side plays as a winger

2

  • The 23-year-old started his professional football career in 2014 when he was picked up by DSK Shivajians's Liverpool International Football Academy to play for their under-18 team's debut season in the 2014-15 I-League U19. He finished the season as the top scorer in the league with 16 goals and helped his team qualify for the final round where they finished 7th.

3

  • He represented India at the 2015 Asia U-18 Champions Trophy, where the team reached the semi-finals.

4

  • Chhangte made his Indian Super League debut in 2016, where he made just one appearance as a substitute for Northeast United FC.

5

  • In 2017-18, he joined Delhi Dynamos, and became the only player to play all 18 matches for the side. He scored three goals that season.

6

  • In February 2019, Chhangte attended a trial with Norwegia's Eliteserien club Viking FK. However, it failed to materialise after a second extended trial.

7


Lallianzuala Chhangte with Chennaiyin Fc (Source: Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)
Lallianzuala Chhangte with Chennaiyin Fc (Source: Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)



  • The same year Chhangte was picked up by ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC. He scored seven goals for Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2019-20 becoming the second highest Indian goalscorer during the season. His 23 shots on target were the most by an Indian in the sixth season of the Hero ISL.

8


  • In the 2020-21 season, Chhangte was the joint top scorer for Chennaiyin with four goals.

9

  • The Mizoram-lad was called up for Indian senior team during the for 2015 SAFF Championship, where he debuted against Sri Lanka as a substitute. In the same tournament, Chhangte scored a brace for India in their 4–1 win over Nepal. He is India's third-youngest goalscorer after Jerry Zirsanga and Baichung Bhutia.

10

  • In this friendly tour, Chhangte is one of the nine members in the Indian team are from Northeast states – Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. Known for his swiftness, Lallianzuala Chhangte is the proverbial speedster that every team wants but very few have.

Follow LIVE blog for India vs UAE, here.

Indian Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X