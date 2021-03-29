India vs UAE: 10 things to know about Lallianzuala Chhangte

As Indian football team takes on UAE in their second friendly match, following a draw against Oman, one of the key players to watch remain Lallianzuala Chhangte. Let's take a look at 10 things you need to know about the winger from Mizoram.





https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Flzchhangte7%2Fstatus%2F1293870330860244993&widget=Tweet





1 Chhangte who is making his 13th appearance for the national side plays as a winger

2 The 23-year-old started his professional football career in 2014 when he was picked up by DSK Shivajians's Liverpool International Football Academy to play for their under-18 team's debut season in the 2014-15 I-League U19. He finished the season as the top scorer in the league with 16 goals and helped his team qualify for the final round where they finished 7th. 3 He represented India at the 2015 Asia U-18 Champions Trophy, where the team reached the semi-finals. 4 Chhangte made his Indian Super League debut in 2016, where he made just one appearance as a substitute for Northeast United FC. 5 In 2017-18, he joined Delhi Dynamos, and became the only player to play all 18 matches for the side. He scored three goals that season. 6

In February 2019, Chhangte attended a trial with Norwegia's Eliteserien club Viking FK. However, it failed to materialise after a second extended trial. 7



Lallianzuala Chhangte with Chennaiyin Fc (Source: Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)



