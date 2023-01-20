India U-17 v/s Uzbekistan: Where to watch, when to watch the friendlies?

The All India Football Federation took to their twitter handle to announce the streaming plans for India U-17 men's national team's upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan. Both matches will be live streamed on AIFF's official YouTube channel.

On 16th January, Bibiano Fernandes' boys played out a 0-1 loss against UAE U-20 team in Dubai. The match was reportedly played behind closed doors and hence wasn't live streamed by neither country's federation.

After Indian football fans took to social media to let known their disappointment, AIFF quite promptly announced the streaming information about the two friendlies which will be played in Goa, India.

When to watch India U-17 v/s Uzbekistan?

22nd January: 3:30 pm IST 24th January: 8:30 pm IST





Where to watch India U-17 v/s Uzbekistan?

Both the matches will be live streamed on AIFF's official YouTube channel.