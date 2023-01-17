India U-17 lose 0-1 to UAE U-20 in men's football friendly

India men's U-17 national team narrowly lost 0-1 to the UAE U-20 national team in a friendly played on 16th January, Monday, at the Theyab Awana stadium in Dubai. This match is a series of friendlies where the Indian team are preparing for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023.

The India U-17 🇮🇳 Team played a friendly match against UAE U-20 🇦🇪, and lost 0-1 in Dubai today. #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3WN0QaphQw — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 16, 2023

UAE's sole goal was scored by Mohamed Ali Khaled. The match was reportedly played behind closed doors and hence wasn't live streamed by either Football Association. UAE's U-20 team will play two more friendlies, this time against China, on the 18th and 20th of January, as per a report on the UAE football association's website.



Bibiano Fernandes' men too will play two more friendlies which will be against Uzbekistan on 22nd and 24th of January. These friendlies will most likely be live streamed, the platform yet to be announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, have been in camp over the course of the last month.