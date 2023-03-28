Football
India climbs three places to 103 in FIFA men's world ranking
The Indian men's football team recently defeated Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic in the Hero Tri-Nation tournament.
The Indian men's football team has climbed up three places in the recent FIFA World Rankings and are now ranked 103rd. Previously, there were ranked 106th in the world. This improvement comes after the national team's recent performances.
On 28th March, 2023, India lifted the Hero Tri-Nation tournament cup after defeating Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic. It was Anirudh Thapa who scored the solitary goal against the former, while defender Sandesh Jhingan and skipper Sunil Chhetri scored against the latter.
While this is miles away from India's best ever FIFA ranking of 94, which was achieved back in 1996, this is improvement under head coach Igor Stimac. It was Englishman Stephen Constantine who helped the national team break into the top 100 in recent years.
This bump in the FIFA ranking might be significant in the context of the upcoming 2024 AFC Asian Cup. The draw for the much-awaited tournament is slated to take place in May, where the pots will be determined based on the next FIFA rankings update, which is reported to be on 6th April.