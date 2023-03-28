India climbs three places to 103 in FIFA men's world ranking

The Indian men's football team has climbed up three places in the recent FIFA World Rankings and are now ranked 103rd. Previously, there were ranked 106th in the world. This improvement comes after the national team's recent performances.

FIFA Rankings update March 2023 for several countries which are requested by followers. pic.twitter.com/ImJqnEG9nP — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) March 28, 2023

On 28th March, 2023, India lifted the Hero Tri-Nation tournament cup after defeating Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic. It was Anirudh Thapa who scored the solitary goal against the former, while defender Sandesh Jhingan and skipper Sunil Chhetri scored against the latter.



While this is miles away from India's best ever FIFA ranking of 94, which was achieved back in 1996, this is improvement under head coach Igor Stimac. It was Englishman Stephen Constantine who helped the national team break into the top 100 in recent years.

Confirmation from the AIFF that the AFC has written to member associations with details of the Asian Cup draw.



The draw will take place in Qatar on May 11th.



The tournament's move to early 2024 (12-Jan - 10-Feb) still requires FIFA sign off. #AsianCup https://t.co/sNRE8tliYT — Martin Lowe (@Martin_Lowe_) March 3, 2023

This bump in the FIFA ranking might be significant in the context of the upcoming 2024 AFC Asian Cup. The draw for the much-awaited tournament is slated to take place in May, where the pots will be determined based on the next FIFA rankings update, which is reported to be on 6th April.

