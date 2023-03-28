WATCH: Sunil Chhetri scores 85th international goal; overtakes Puskas

Sunil Chhetri was one of the goal scorers in India's 2-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic in the Hero Tri-Nation football tournament on Tuesday at the Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal, Manipur. The other scorer was defender Sandesh Jhingan.

While the Blue Tigers lifted the Tri-Nation trophy after back-to-back wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic, skipper Chhetri added another laurel to his illustrious international career after her converted the 84th minute against the Kyrgyz men.

With what was his 85th goal in Indian colours, Chhetri overtook Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas on the international football's goal scoring charts, who had scored 84 goals for his country. This bumped up his rank to the fifth highest international goal scorer in men's international football, while he still remains the third-highest active goal scorer, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It was first-time camper Naorem Mahesh Singh who dropped his shoulder and went inside the Kyrgyz box, where he was dragged down, thereby winning a penalty. Sunil stepped up and with one move, he rolled the ball in the bottom corner.

In the match against Myanmar, the forward found himself in great positions, and even scored a goal which was later flagged offside. However, many pointed that perhaps it was bad luck which was preventing Chhetri from finding the back of the net more often.

Ahead of the encounter with the Kyrgyz Republic, the player laid rest to all the doubts. "I don't want to sound pompous, but I feel that there aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am," Chhetri said ahead of India's match against Kyrgyz Republic in the Tri-Nation International football tournament here.

"My hunger to score is the same as it has always been, and it will be the same against the Kyrgyz Republic," he added.

And so, he took the opportunity when it was presented to him. Watch the goal here:



