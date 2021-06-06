India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifier | Preview, Indian Team, Key Players, When and Where to watch

With India already out of contention for a World Cup berth, the Blue Tigers need a positive result against neighbours Bangladesh on Monday to keep hopes of automatic qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alive.

We have three points from six games and are currently 4th in Group E. However, with tomorrow's match against Bangladesh and the subsequent one against Afghanistan still to be played, nothing but full points would satisfy Indian football fans who have been waiting for an international victory for quite some time.

Match Preview

Although India were beaten 1-0 against Qatar, the result came on the back of an 18th-minute red card for defender Rahul Bheke. Following that incident, the Indian defence managed to hold its shape quite well and frustrate the Qatari attackers for long durations. However, India's attack looked quite toothless in that game, and the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh and Bipin Singh will have to do much better in the remaining two games. It would also be interesting to see if head coach Igor Stimac goes for an extra midfielder to replace Bheke after a defensive-minded starting eleven against Qatar.

For Bangladesh, who find themselves at the bottom of the group, the match against India will provide another opportunity for them to frustrate Sunil Chhetri and co, like they did in the 1-1 draw back in 2019. They will also gain confidence following a hard-fought point against Afghanistan three days back and will look to build on that on Monday.