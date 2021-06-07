Football
India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifier | Live Blog, Team News, Score, Updates, Results, Tweets
Catch all the updates from India's FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Joint Qualifier against Bangladesh right here on our LIVE BLOG.
As India prepares to take on Bangladesh in tonight's FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier, it remains to be seen which Indian side turns up; the one which can play some really attractive and positive football or the one which tends to implode under pressure. Against a team that is ranked 184 in the world, nothing but a win will do for the Blue Tigers and the entire nation is hopeful that tonight will mark the beginning of India's resurgence after a rather difficult 18 months.
Get all the updates from the game at the tap of a finger right here on our LIVE BLOG, from the team news till the time the referee blows the final whistle. Kick off is at 7:30 pm but we will go live as soon as the teams are out.
Stay tuned....
Live Updates
- 7 Jun 2021 2:31 PM GMT
30 minutes in..!!
Half an hour into the game and it looks like India's best chance of getting a goal is from either flank. Bangladesh are quite compact centrally and are looking dangerous on the counter themselves.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:30 PM GMT
Poor call from the ref..
A nudge on the back of Chhetri is instead given as a hand ball against him. The refereeing once again is questionable.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Will the real Chhetri please stand up?
Captain Sunil Chhetri has been conspicuous by his absence till now. Just a couple of touches maybe, and a very poor attempted pass just now which was cut out.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:25 PM GMT
Can we break through?
Glan and Brandon have been the sharpest Indian players on the pitch so far. Bipin is looking dangerous down the left too. Will the opening goal come via that side?
- 7 Jun 2021 2:19 PM GMT
Another decent opening..
This time, Suresh gets into a fantastic position inside the box but his cross goes straight to the goalkeeper.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:17 PM GMT
Still goalless..!!
16 minutes in
Bangladesh 0-0 India, despite a promising start
- 7 Jun 2021 2:16 PM GMT
1st BIG chance..!!
A world class pass from Brandon is wasted by Manvir as he tries to take it past the goalkeeper and cannot find the correct pass thereafter.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:13 PM GMT
Freak injury for Subhasish
Subhasish Bose bumps his knee into the opponent's and comes off worse. Has to be taken off momentarily but is now back trying to run it off.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:12 PM GMT
India starting to impose themselves
A beautifully weighted cross from Bipin almost finds its way to the goal via Manvir's head but doesn't due to some good defending.
- 7 Jun 2021 2:07 PM GMT
First corner for India
A delicious pass from Brandon releases Bipin down the left who earns a corner.