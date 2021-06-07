Top
Football

India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifier | Live Blog, Team News, Score, Updates, Results, Tweets

Catch all the updates from India's FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Joint Qualifier against Bangladesh right here on our LIVE BLOG.

India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier Live Blog News Updates Score Result
X

Sandesh Jhingan and Jamal Bhuyan (Source: AIFF/Dhaka Tribune)

By

Sayan Chatterjee

Updated: 2021-06-07T20:01:31+05:30

As India prepares to take on Bangladesh in tonight's FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier, it remains to be seen which Indian side turns up; the one which can play some really attractive and positive football or the one which tends to implode under pressure. Against a team that is ranked 184 in the world, nothing but a win will do for the Blue Tigers and the entire nation is hopeful that tonight will mark the beginning of India's resurgence after a rather difficult 18 months.

Get all the updates from the game at the tap of a finger right here on our LIVE BLOG, from the team news till the time the referee blows the final whistle. Kick off is at 7:30 pm but we will go live as soon as the teams are out.

Stay tuned....

Live Updates

Football Indian Football 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Gurpreet Singh Sandhu 
