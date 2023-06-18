India equal 71-year-old record for consecutive clean sheets

Sunil Chhetri scored his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the final in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, but the victory was significant for other reasons too.

This was India's sixth consecutive clean sheet. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who played in the final, and Amrinder Singh, have combined to not concede a goal in India's last six matches.

The last time the Indian national team did not concede a goal for six matches was back in 1951/52, when Berland Anthony maintained a six-match goalless streak across the 1951 Asian Games and 1952 Summer Olympics.

This was India's first victory over Lebanon since 1977, which makes this win something that happened after 46 years - Chhetri's goal was scored in the 46th minute and Chhangte scored in the 64th minute.

In Sunday's 2-0 win over Lebanon, Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the evening's other goal to cap an impressive display. This is India's second title triumph in the tournament, following their win in the inaugural edition in 2018. Korea won in 2019.

In the last leg of his career, the 38-year-old Chhetri found the back of the net in the 46th minute of the title clash, breaking the deadlock right after play resumed after a goalless first half.

Buoyed by the lead and backed by a near-capacity crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, India consolidated their position when Lallianzuala Chhangte, the provider of the first goal, found the target in the 66th minute, leaving the fans delighted and their 99-ranked opponents stunned.

First a charging Chhangte surged into the box and cut it back for Chhetri, who calmly tapped the ball in past the Lebanese goalkeeper Ali Sabeh from close for the opener. The goal was a result of an excellent build-up as Nikhil Poojary managed to slip in the ball through little space to Chhangte who then laid it for his inspirational skipper.

Their tails up after the opener, the Indians looked to press home the advantage and they wre rewarded with a second goal through Chhangte. Having received a ball from Chhetri, substitute Naorem Mahesh Singh attempted to put it past the Lebanese custodian, who saved it but could not keep the ball with him. Off the rebound, Chhangte converted to double India's lead.

(With PTI inputs)