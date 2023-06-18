Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE: India vs Lebanon — Live Scores, Updates, Blog
The India vs Lebanon match begins from 7:30 pm IST.
Intercontinental Cup Final Live: India face their toughest test in the Intercontinental Cup as they take on Lebanon in the final on Sunday, June 18, at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
India, who failed to progress from the group stages last time out, drew 0-0 with Lebanon earlier in the tournament. Can Sunil Chhetri's men go one better today to prove their Asian Cup mettle?
Follow Live:
Live Updates
2023-06-18 13:05:18
- 18 Jun 2023 1:10 PM GMT
Pre-match buzz reaches climax
45 more minutes till kick off.
- 18 Jun 2023 1:07 PM GMT
India vs Lebanon: Starting XIs
Here's how India line up today:
