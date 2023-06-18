Intercontinental Cup Final LIVE: India vs Lebanon — Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Intercontinental Cup Final Live: India face their toughest test in the Intercontinental Cup as they take on Lebanon in the final on Sunday, June 18, at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

India, who failed to progress from the group stages last time out, drew 0-0 with Lebanon earlier in the tournament. Can Sunil Chhetri's men go one better today to prove their Asian Cup mettle?

Follow Live: